Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Ghana football Association’s (GFA) dismissal of Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

The dismissal on Tuesday evening follows the team’s abysmal performance and group stage exit at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Can’t wait for Chris Hughton’s first interview after his sacking, man go drop more information about this Black Stars team. — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) January 23, 2024

The senior national team on Monday night was unsuccessful in its quest to book a place in the round 16, a situation Mr Hughton accepted responsibility for.

With the draw against Mozambique in their crucial final Group B encounter, Ghana missed out on automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

Despite leading by two goals in the 90th minute, the Black Stars conceded two late goals, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Os Mambas.

The team had previously suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match and managed a 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second fixture.

Following the announcement of his sack, football fans have reacted massively to the decision.

To some people, a lot more people aside the head coach must be sacked while others have already made suggestions about his successor.

The name dominating currently on X formerly Twitter is French professional Hervé Jean-Marie Roger Renard.

Read some reactions below:

Now that Chris Hughton has been sacked, can we get Herve Renard please? pic.twitter.com/rAQIwrJWrB — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) January 23, 2024

Chris Hughton has been sacked. now what’s next? pic.twitter.com/EDdV3JhCxZ — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) January 23, 2024

🚨Chris Hughton sacked as Black Stars coach



⛔️13Games

✅ 4 wins

🤝 5 Draws

❌ 4 loses pic.twitter.com/NQl6rQLZAS — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) January 23, 2024

Chris Hughton Sacked but the problem will never leave because Mourinho sef come aa GFA go control am pic.twitter.com/2cuvSkgD8Y — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 23, 2024

Chris Hughton sacked, technical board dissolved

Who would you want to be sacked too? pic.twitter.com/bxLI22aalw — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 23, 2024

Now Chris Hughton is gone, who should be the next head coach of the Ghana black stars ? pic.twitter.com/RohyIn5Yph — OBAMA🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@Yo__1Obama) January 23, 2024

With Chris Hughton Sacked, who do you think needs to be the next Ghana Black Stars Coach? pic.twitter.com/XhqoDsBPM7 — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) January 23, 2024

Chris Hughton Has been sacked as Ghana Black Stars coach. Now its left with the Ayew Brothers and Baba Iddrisu pic.twitter.com/DhEsMROCgR — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) January 23, 2024