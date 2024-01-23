Chris Hughton
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Ghana football Association’s (GFA) dismissal of Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

The dismissal on Tuesday evening follows the team’s abysmal performance and group stage exit at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The senior national team on Monday night was unsuccessful in its quest to book a place in the round 16, a situation Mr Hughton accepted responsibility for.

With the draw against Mozambique in their crucial final Group B encounter, Ghana missed out on automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

Despite leading by two goals in the 90th minute, the Black Stars conceded two late goals, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Os Mambas.

The team had previously suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match and managed a 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second fixture.

Following the announcement of his sack, football fans have reacted massively to the decision.

To some people, a lot more people aside the head coach must be sacked while others have already made suggestions about his successor.

The name dominating currently on X formerly Twitter is French professional Hervé Jean-Marie Roger Renard.

Read some reactions below:




