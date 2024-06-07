I am not surprised that the latest survey by the distinguished researcher, Professor Smart Sarpong, came out with these outcomes.

Indeed, the outcome of the survey which puts Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of John Mahama is a true reflection of the realities on the grounds.

It is important to point out that the survey was conducted before the recent regional tours of Dr. Bawumia.

In fact, the respondents based their responses on the speech delivered by the Vice President when he hosted a program at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on February 7, 2024.

The about 70 bold solutions he articulated at the event have given Ghanaians the hope that with Bawumia in the driving seat, Ghana would be better off than the former President whose reign brought nothing but hardships to the masses even though there were no major global challenges like we have faced.

Bawumia inspires hope, courage, confidence and the will power to lead this country to a destination more enviable to our peers on the continent.

Ghanaians have been made aware of the challenges we are facing and how we are facing them. Though they are not happy, they believe and know that between Bawumia and Mahama, Bawumia stands tall as the one who can best canoe us to safety.

George Krobea Asante

(Deputy National Communications Director, NPP)