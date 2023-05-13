Ghanaian duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Salisu Mohammed have suffered relegation with Southampton from the Premier League.

The Saints were beaten at home by Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the game, Southampton needed a win to keep their chances of survival alive despite sitting at the bottom of the league log with 24 points after 36 games played.

Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrović secured the win for Marco Silva’s side.

Salisu, 24, joined the Saints from Real Valladolid in the summer transfer window of 2020 and has since become a key player for the team.

Unfortunately, injuries this season has meant that he missed a lot of games.

Sulemana on the other hand only joined Southampton in the winter transfer window. He was recruited from Stade Rennes to strengthen the squad of the Saints in a bid to avoid relegation.

Although he has done well, it has not made any significant difference for Southampton.

However, the pair will play in the English Skybet Championship next season following the relegation from the Premier League after 11 years.

Southampton will now wrap up their campaign against Brighton and Liverpool.