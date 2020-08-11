Ghanaians jumped out of their skins when the voice of a ‘dead’ musician, Queen Haizel was heard on radio.

Recalled the artiste was said to have died in a car accident in June, and her brother and management confirmed the reports.

However, she miraculously showed up at home, barely two months after her supposed demise, and the narration which followed her absence has left Ghanaians stunned.

She revealed that while her family was wailing about their loss, she was onboard what is believed to be a private jet to Dubai, with a ‘big man’ who had sponsored her trip.

She claimed the man made it impossible for her to inform her family of the travel which was intended to improve her brand in the music industry.

“A big man I trust and saw as a father figure sponsored my trip to Dubai. On Thursday he brought my document after he took my particulars earlier. I wanted to tell my people but he refused, insisting it is just a three-day holiday,” she said on Zylofon FM.

Her trip to Dubai took an unexpected turn which landed them in Bridgetown, Barbados, as a result of coronavirus-led border closure.

Upon arrival, the supposed big man sent her to a private apartment and assigned helps and assistant who would be solely responsible for her upkeep while the man traveled to America for further documentation.

Her woes started when after weeks of the man’s departure, nothing was heard of him, except for some calls he made to his personal assistant.

The fright and frustration forced her to befriend her house help called Zephia who revealed the consequence of her stay in the ‘big man’s house.

Zephia revealed the daily dose of water she was forced to take was laced with a drug that looks like camphor to reduce her sexual libido.

Queen also said Zephia confided and told her the personal assistant is fond of blowjob, and that is the only condition he can willingly give out information.

Queen acted on the life-changing information and cultivated a plan on how to sexually satisfy the assistant to gather maximum information.

It was through her dealings that she successfully escaped and boarded a bus from Barbados to Jamaica and subsequently to Ghana.



