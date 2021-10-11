A multicultural parenting and childcare organisation in Norway, Passion For Difference (PFD), in collaboration with the Ghana Union Vestland & Associates, will hold a Food and Cultural Exhibition in Bergen, Norway.

The maiden Food and Cultural event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Bergen International Cultural Center.

The event is aimed at exhibiting Ghanaian traditional dishes as well as other African and continental dishes for all above the age of six years.

The exhibition will also be used as a platform to educate and showcase children born in Norway but with Ghanaian lineage the best cultural practices from both Africa and Euro-Africa.

Addressing the press, the Founder of PFD, Gifty Ohenewaa Nordbø, said the children are the future leaders and thus the need for them to learn best cultural practices that will shape their lives in Norway now and in the future.

“The main goal for this [October] event is to involve our children and others in our daily activities such as dress, food, and culture,” she stressed.

“On a daily basis, our children are exposed to Norwegian foods and culture at school, with their friends, and even when they are at home. The challenge has always been how we as parents, coming from cultures whether Nigerian, Ghanaian, Liberian that are customarily different from those of Norway, to involve our children in our culture and customs and help them find a balance and blend the two.

“So this maiden Food and Cultural event is a golden opportunity to bring some of our culture and customs closer to our children and their friends and help them understand and embrace differences. The chance to meet and prepare food with the children is just the start of the learning process,” Gifty Ohenewaa Nordbø told the press.

Gifty Nordbø stressed on the importance of the event which she was optimistic will create a conducive atmosphere and an arena for interaction for children within the country.

She added that some Ghanaian cooking utensils, artifacts, clothing, foods etc will be on display at the exhibition for the children to see.

The event, which is open to the general public, is expected to be graced by Norwegians, Ghanaians and other nationals from the African continent.

Speakers expected at the event include officials from Bergen Kommune, Frifond, Ghana Union Vestland & Associates, the Church of Pentecost International, Norway and other partners.

The exhibition is being funded by Frifond, with support from Bergen Kommune.