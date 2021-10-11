Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has said he is open to play any position to help the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Arsenal midfield dynamo started out in a deep midfield alongside Andre Ayew in Ghana’s 3-1 over Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

But with the score at 1-1 early in the second half, Milovan Rajevac, who is the head coach of Ghana, gave Partey the freedom to attack, which led to the Arsenal man scoring Ghana’s second.

Asked after the game, whether he preferred the advanced role, Partey said: “It’s not about where I play for the Black Stars, it depends on the coach and any role I am given to play.

”I will just do whatever I’m asked to do to help the national team,” he added.

The win over Zimbabwe takes Ghana second in Group G with six points, just a point behind leaders South Africa.

The Black Stars have arrived in Harare to take on Zimbabwe in the second game of their doubleheader on Tuesday.

The team will hold a final training session at the National Sports Stadium today at 15:00GMT.