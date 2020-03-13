The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana has closed its offices after one of its staff tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ghana confirmed two cases of the deadly virus Thursday evening. The persons are said to have travelled from Norway and Turkey and arrived in Ghana within the last week.

One of them is a Ghanaian while the other is a Norwegian.

The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana in statement posted on Facebook confirmed the nationality of the Norwegia, saying “We can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

It added that the person was in quarantine.

It said the Embassy was in close dialogue with the Ghana Health Service and routine contact tracing had commenced.

“All staff are also in quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment. The Embassy is closed to the public until further notice, but staff are operating from home”, the Embassy said in its Facebook post.

