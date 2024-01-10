The prestigious Ghana Youth Excellence Awards has officially opened its nominations for the much-anticipated 2024 edition.

This platform, widely recognized as Ghana’s leading youth awards event, has consistently served as a beacon for youth empowerment and a platform to honor the resilience and dedication of Ghanaian youth.

This influential initiative has been instrumental in highlighting and celebrating the outstanding achievements of young Ghanaians across diverse fields.

Past nominees and winners have included notable figures in politics, entertainment, sports, agriculture, health, and entrepreneurship, with celebrated personalities such as Sammy Awuku, Nana B, Sammy Gyamfi, Sammy Flex, Stay Jay, and Possigee among its distinguished nominees and winners.

Under the auspices of Apex Africa Concept, the organizers are steadfast in their commitment to inspiring and propelling Ghanaian youth to greater excellence.

This year’s edition, themed “Acknowledging Excellence: Celebrating the Achievements And Potentials Of Ghanaian Youth,” aims to spotlight outstanding accomplishments and future potential within Ghana’s burgeoning youth demographic.

Nominations are currently open, with the deadline set for February 10, 2024. Interested individuals can visit Apexafricaconcept.com to submit their nominations across more than fifty (50) available categories, free of charge.

Winners of the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2024 will be determined through a combination of Public Voting (60%) and decisions made by the Research Team/Board (40%).

The Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2024 promises to deliver an impactful and vibrant celebration, continuing its tradition of honoring unparalleled distinction and potential within Ghana’s youthful talents.

It is expected to come off in a colorful and grand style as usual with tremendous celebration of excellence.