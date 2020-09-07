Ghanaian international, John Antwi, has become the first foreign player to score 100 goals in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Dreams FC forward achieved the feat after scoring for Pyramids FC in their 2-1 defeat to El-Gouna on Sunday.

Antwi achieved impressive record after playing for four clubs since he arrived in the North African country from Sekondi Eleven Wise in 2012.

He scored 35 goals in three years for his first club, Ismaily SC. Antwi then left Egypt in January 2015 for a short stint with Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old returned in July to sign for El Ahly. He scored 11 goals in his first season before being loaned out three times.

He spent all three loan spells at Misr El Makasa, where he scored 40 goals.

His prolific goalscoring form earned him a big-money move to Pyramids FC in July 2019. Thus far, he has scored 14 goals.

In 2018, he became the highest-scoring foreigner in the league when he scored his 63rd goal to surpass compatriot Ernest Papa Arko.

Despite his exploits in Egypt, Antwi is yet to receive a Black Stars call-up.