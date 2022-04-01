Ghana has received a symbolic flag ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo are in Doha for the FIFA Congress and the draw for the global tournament.

Ghana qualified for a fourth World Cup appearance after a spirited away goal rule against regional rivals Nigeria.

The Black Stars managed a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after the first leg ended goalless.

