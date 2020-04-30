Ghana has conducted two autopsies on two Covid-19 bodies to help unravel the mysteries surrounding a virus that has killed thousands worldwide and derailed the global economy.

In what could potentially change treatment of coronavirus cases in Ghana and also contribute to international efforts, Director of Institutional Care Division at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, put together a team of pathologists from the GHS and 37 Military Hospital who conducted the one hour thirty minutes autopsy at the Ga East District hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Joy News after the autopsy, Col. Dr Attoh and Dr Roxana P. Segborwotso said, this could be a breakthrough in the Covid-19 war.

On his part, Dr Akoriyea said life must be understood backward but lived forward, therefore, there is the need to listen to the language of the dead to improve the present and the future.

This, according to him, will certainly help to better understand the disease and help provide the appropriate management.

He urged Ghanaians to open up to postmortem as a means to improve the country’s health system and congratulated the families of the deceased on accepting the performance of the autopsy on their kinsmen.