Former National Democratic Congress Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for exercising the right leadership in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Jacobs labeled the President as a ”matured leader” and was delighted that he had brought his maturity to bear during these trying times.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM on Wednesday, he said assessing world statistics on the impact of COVID-19 ”Ghana is doing very well. As a matter of fact, our State institutions confronting this pandemic; they’re doing very well, very [very] well ably supported by government because it is the government of the day. You can’t run away from that fact. Any measure that it will put in place, State institutions are following that procedure or that measure and it is in the right order…we’ve gone far.”

He appreciated the efforts of President Akufo-Addo to protect Ghanaians, stressing: ”We are in a political age of maturity. So, we should look at Ghana first when issues are raised…We had the age of a visionary leader and we’re having an age of a matured leader. To sum up, all these are to move Ghana forward. When you explain yourself, it appears the young ones who have come up, I don’t know the force pushing them but they will not listen to wisdom or reasoning…This country has to move forward. So, we will speak out if someone does something good. I’m not a spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo but when he is doing right, I will commend him for it. When it is wrong, I will say it.”