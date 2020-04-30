Cheetah FC boss, Abdul Yartey, says appointing an expatriate as the technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would be the best decision.

The country’s football governing body is on the verge of naming a new technical director following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year.

Mr Akenteng worked for 14 years as the GFA technical director.

However, the Ghana FA has announced it has shortlisted six candidates for the vacant position.

The six candidates, made up of three Ghanaians and three expatriates, are currently undergoing interviews, through video conferencing, with a select committee of the GFA.

And according to the Division One club owner, appointing an expatriate would be the best decision.

“Our major problem is youth development,” he told Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports Show.

“Why don’t we appoint an expatriate and pay him well to help with our development of players?.

“Get a local coach to work with him to help with the development of the players so when he leaves, then the local coach takes over. For me, I think appointing an expatriate will help with our development of players.

“We have the talents but developing them is our major headache. I am not insinuating we don’t have local coaches who cannot develop our players but personally, an expatriate will do a better job for our country,” he added.