Reports reaching Adomonline.com indicates that, an unknown driver of a logging truck has been crushed to death at Kwahu Odumasi in the Kwahu West Municipal District.

The timber log, according to a witness, fell on the deceased as he tried tightening the chain used in holding the timber logs in place at the back of the truck.

He was tying the timber on the truck when the timber fell on him, all his intestines have been splashed onto the floor. Its an eyesore, the witness told Captain Smart, host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday evening around 6:pm.