President of Cheetah FC, Mr Abdul Yartey, has confirmed that the aim of the club is to nurture and export players to Europe.

A report by CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post revealed that Ghana is the second highest exporter of players for the year 2019.

Many have called on the Ghana Football Association to halt the exportation of young players to abroad.

But according to the respected football administrator, exportation of players is the only way clubs will make money and survive.

“Cheetah FC have exported 64 players in the last eleven years,” Mr Yatey told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“Our major focus as a club is to nurture players and export them though people don’t agree with the decision of the club.

“The club exported Christian Atsu to FC Porto junior side and rose through the ranks and he is now playing for the Black Stars. Initially, he was not getting the platform to play for any of the national teams but the decision to export him has given him the opportunity to play for the Black Stars,” he added.

Mr Yateh also argued that is the best way to improve the club financially.

“Sometimes you don’t get proceeds during match days and getting support is sometimes difficult for the clubs. The best for the clubs to sustain themselves is to export players to develop and make money for the club.

“We all need money to run our clubs and that is the way to go,” he added.