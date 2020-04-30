The Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, has said that people are much more likely to recover from the world’s pandemic, COVID-19, than to lose their lives.

According to her, over 100,000 people have already been tested in the country, with only about one percent of them testing positive.

She urged people not to stigmatise against those who have been infected by the virus, since it does no one any good and only makes the infected persons feel bad about themselves, which affects their mental health.

Speaking to Jay Foley on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, she said:

Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy, has said that people are much more likely to recover from the world’s pandemic, COVID-19

“It is important that for those who do get affected, we ensure that they don’t endure stigma on top of their pain and misery.

“First of all, we have to understand that anybody at all can get infected with this virus. Even Princes and heads of state are getting it; those with better healthcare are getting it, countries with high technology and healthcare are struggling to deal with it. So everyone can get it, especially the aged and the vulnerable. Therefore, to stigmatise those who have it, is very dangerous,” she said.

She also added that, Ghanaians need to be well aware of the fact that the virus has come to stay for a while, because till date, there’s not a single vaccine or medicine to treat it entirely.