Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link), Nick Danso Adjei, has accepted a request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for executive access to the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) platform.

The ICUMS platform, known for its role in streamlining customs processes through a single-window system, has attracted attention from various stakeholders.

Mr Adjei, who is the driving force behind ICUMS’ implementation, expressed his openness to the OSP’s interest in the platform.

He emphasized that the presence of the OSP would show transparency on the part of all stakeholders, ensuring the smooth functioning of operations.

“I know they are sorting a few things like what specific information they need out with the GRA but it is welcoming news to know that the OSP has shown interest to be on the platform and I think is good to have him there. Our doors are always opened to all government agencies who show interest to come on the platform or use it to enhance their work,” he said.

According to him, the National Security, Ghana Immigration Services, and all other relevant security agencies are already active on the ICUMS platform, pointing out that having the OSP on the platform as well is welcoming news.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to meet with the OSP department on the modalities with regard to what kind of access they need in the system.

His comments come after OSP’s request to the Customs Division of GRA, to be given executive access to the ICUMS.

Currently, GRA has assembled a 9-member team tasked with engaging the Special Prosecutor in discussions about accessing ICUMS. This team aims to foster communication, address concerns, and provide clarification to the OSP regarding the request.

Meanwhile, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has raised concerns about the sensitivity of the ICUMS platform, which houses valuable and confidential data of importers, exporters, and business operators. The association cautioned that any mishandling of data by the OSP could have severe repercussions for the business community.

In a press release dated June 15, 2023, the association demanded clarification from the OSP regarding the motives behind their sudden request and the specific data they seek to access from ICUMS.

While asserting its commitment to supporting efforts to eradicate corrupt practices in the port sector, the association stressed the need to ensure the protection of sensitive information.

The ICUMS platform, with its potential has revolutionized customs processes and enhanced efficiency in Ghana’s import and export sector.

