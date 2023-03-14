Ghana Link Network Services has begun its annual intensive refresher training programme on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for various stakeholders across the country.

The ICUMS platform has revolutionised customs processes in Ghana by integrating all stakeholders involved in the customs clearance process, from shippers, MDA’s (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) and freight forwarders to customs officials and other regulatory bodies.

Raymond Amaglo, the Director of Operations for Ghana Link Network Services, told the media that: “The ICUMS is a game-changer in the way we do business at the ports. It has significantly reduced the time and cost of doing business while also ensuring the integrity and security of goods and our borders.”

This year’s training also has covered the new additions to the ICUMS system on a range of topics, including the use of the ICUMS platform, customs procedures, and regulations, as well as best practices for customs clearance processes. The training sessions which is still ongoing is being delivered by experienced trainers and industry experts from Ghana Link and technical partners, who shared their knowledge and experience with the participants.

The first phase of the refresher training programme, in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), started with various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies on ICUMS from the 23rd to the 31st of January 2023. It continued with training for the Trade Department of all Commercial Banks in Ghana on the 26th of January 2023.

The training continued in Tema with the Association of Customs House Agents, Ghana (ACHAG) on the 13th and 14th of February, followed by the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG) on the 15th and 16th of February, the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG) was done on the 17th of February, the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) from the 20th to the 22nd of February, the Importers & Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) also in Tema on the 24th of February, Self-Declarants in Accra on the 27th of February, Self-Declarants in Tema on the 28th of February, and Direct Applicants (Embassies & Foreign Missions) on the 2nd of March.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the ICUMS,” Mr Amaglo said and went on to state that Ghana Link the operators of the ICUMS believe the system will play a crucial role in improving the competitiveness of our ports and in boosting economic growth and development in Ghana.”

He further explained that the success of the ICUMS platform is closely tied to the level of knowledge and skills that stakeholders possess, which is why the company invested so much in organizing these training programmes to ensure that everyone involved in the customs clearance process is up to date with the latest trends and technologies.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from the stakeholders who attended these training programmes. It is clear that they have found the programmes to be very beneficial and have gained a lot of valuable insights into how to use the ICUMS system more effectively,” Mr Amaglo said.

The roll-out of these nationwide refresher training programmes is a testament to the commitment of Ghana Link Network Services and the Ghana Revenue Authority to ensure that the ICUMS platform continues to deliver value to stakeholders across the customs clearance process.