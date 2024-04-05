Ghana honours Kenya’s President Ruto

Ghana has bestowed upon Kenyan President William Ruto the prestigious Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta honour.

During a State banquet held on Wednesday evening, President Nana Akufo-Addo conferred the honour, lauding President Ruto as an exemplar of the new generation of African leaders.

He commended Ruto for upholding principles of accountability and due process for all citizens, regardless of their status in society, even in the face of complex or politically sensitive situations.

“Under your leadership, Kenya has become a shining example of a nation governed by the rule of law.” President Akufo-Addo said.

He highlighted Kenya’s renewed stature on the international stage and cited achievements such as declining inflation, the growth of startups, and increased access to housing and health insurance for Kenyan citizens.