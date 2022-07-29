Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has been named as the vice-captain of South African side, Orlando Pirates.

The 28-year-old will assist the new captain, Innocent Maela, following the departure of the previous skipper, Happy Jele.

Ofori joined Orlando Pirates from Maritzburg United in October 2020 and has been a key figure for the club, appearing in 42 matches across all competitions, conceding 28 goals, and keeping 21 clean sheets.

He was also instrumental in helping the team progress to the final of last season’s CAF Confederation Cup where they lost on penalties to Moroccan side RS Berkane.

Ofori, who is a former Wa All-Stars shot-stopper and Ghana Premier League winner, is expected to cut Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.