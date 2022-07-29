Ghana will be represented by five budding swimmers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They are Nubia Adjei, Unilez Takyi, Zaira Forson, Kow Jackson, and Abeku Jackson.

According to Farida Idriss, a Technical Office of the Ghana Swimming Association, the young swimmers have gained some experience from the CANA Zone 2 Championships, while the Olympic Games had been a useful experience for them.

She was optimistic that they would reduce their personal best times at the Games and do Ghana proud.

She mentioned star swimmer Abeiku Jackson as the man to watch, as well as Nubia Adjei and Zaira Forson.

She thanked government for the support given to sportsmen and women, by sending them to compete against the best in the world.

She hoped that swimming can give Ghana a medal at the com Games.