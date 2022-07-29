Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said the only good thing he can say about Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is that he pays his salary.

To him, the Finance Minister is the worse minister in the Fourth Republic and therefore should not even wait to be sacked, thereby calling on him to resign honourably.

“The only good thing I can say about Ken Ofori-Atta is that he pays my salary. That is the worse Finance Minister we have. If I were him, I wouldn’t even wait for me to be sacked. People are suffering and are stranded with their bonds in Ghana. The capital market is gone,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

According to the deputy ranking on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Mr Ofori-Atta’s delivery of the 2022 mid-year budget review on Monday, July 25 failed to capture the actual situation of the country.

He accused the Finance Minister of running a one-man show as he is not available for conversation and consensus building.

“Ofori-Atta should stop the arrogance and call for help.”

ALSO READ: