Ghana finished fifth in the final of the 4x100m event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

In the process, the quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Oduro Manu, and Joseph Paul Amoah set a new national record of 38.07s.

Having booked a fourth relays final in the last three years with a 38.58s run on Saturday, Ghana’s relay team now looked to medal when they took to the field in the early hours of Sunday, July 24.

In the end, however, the run could only ensure that they finished behind eventual winners Canada, silver-medalists United States, bronze-finishers Great Britain and fourth-placed Jamaica.

This rounds off Ghana’s participation in the Championships, where there was no medal to speak of.

Watch the race here: