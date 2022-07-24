Fans of Ghana’s on-screen sweetheart, James Gardiner have been thrown in a state of frenzy after the actor posted a wedding photo.

Reports were rife on Saturday that James was having a wedding ceremony at a private location in Accra.

Reacting to this, the actor posted a photo, supposedly to confirm the reports.

He was captured staring into the soul of his bride as they purportedly signed their marriage certificate.

Also present were some celebrities including Nigeria’s Yemi Blaq.

In the heat of it all, his female fans have prayed the photo should better be from a movie as they have declared not to accept reality.