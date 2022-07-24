Isaac Dogboe aka “The Royal Storm” of Ghana defeated American Joet Gonzalez in the WBO featherweight Title eliminator to make the third date with Mexican Emmanuel Navarette.

Dogboe brilliantly began the bout, winning the first three rounds before his opponent Gonzalez came up in the middle rounds giving the Ghanaian some difficult moments.

Gonzalez came rushing on Doghoe with head and body punches taking the fourth round.

But The Royal Storm was firm and did exactly what his cornermen told him.

Trainer Barry Hunter’s advise before the start of the final round was positive on Dogboe as he was spurred on to win the round and finish better and stronger.

Two judges scored the bout 96-94 for Dogboe while the other judge made it 96- 94 for Gonzalez.

The sweet victory means Isaac Dogboe will come up against WBC Featherweight Champion Rey Vargas or Emmanuel Navarrete for the WBO belt.

The former SWAG Sports Personality of the year and ex-world champion from Ghana put up an improved performance making his trainer Barry Hunter glad in his three preceding bouts.

Ghanaians who watched the fight were very elated. The Ghana Boxing Authority president, Mr. Abraham Neequaye, and executive board members saw it live on TV and showed their love, joy, and encouragement to Dogboe by dancing to the victory.