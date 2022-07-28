The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced that the Black Stars will face Switzerland in a friendly game ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country will come up against the European side at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi – the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

This forms part of the team’s preparations ahead of the global showpiece scheduled to kick off later this year.

READ ALSO

A statement on the Ghana FA website reads:

“The Black Stars of Ghana will for the first time in history play against Switzerland in an International friendly before their opening match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

“The game will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates.

“The match will give Coach Otto Addo a perfect opponent for the Group H opener against Portugal at the 974 stadium.

“The Black Stars will later take on South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) while Switzerland face Cameroon (24 November), Brazil (28 November), and Serbia (December 2) on the same days as the ‘Black Stars’ in Group G.

“The international friendly match against the Swiss national team will complete the calendar of the Black Stars – going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.”