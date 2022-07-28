Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, who sometime ago, rained curses on those spreading rumours of his demise has debunked rumors of being involved in fetish substances.

For years, there have been rumours that the actor used fetish means to acquire his wealth going by the type of roles he plays in movies.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the ace thespian debunked the rumours but declared that if he is called to perform a sacrifice he will go as long as his money will be paid but the only ‘juju’ he knows is Jesus.

“For me, I haven’t done any juju. The only juju I know is Jesus. All those ‘nnanyi, sacrifice’, and so on, ehn. Call me, no problem. As long as you’re paying my cheque,” he said.