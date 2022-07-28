Kojo Addae-Mensah believes Asante Kotoko will not make any impact even with Jose Mourinho or Alex Ferguson as head coach ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

With Prosper Narteh Ogum set to leave the club after less than 10 months in charge, the leadership of the club is in search of a new trainer ahead of the new football season.

Ogum, 44, has informed the board of directors of his decision to leave the club due to how he has been treated by the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management.

However, Kojo Addae-Mensah, who is the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Databank, has disclosed that it would be difficult for any coach to lead Kotoko to the CAF Champions League after just weeks in charge.

Kojo Addae-Mensah

“Clearly, I am not going to expect that we are going to have a coach who will come in six weeks to Africa with the kind of material we have, to go and make an impact,” the CEO, who is a former management member, told Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“We can bring Mourinho or go and bring Ferguson or whoever to come to Kotoko, there is no way we will make an impact with a new coach, with disgruntled players, with players who are not sure whether they are going to renew their contracts, I mean it’s a pity,” he added.

The former Kotoko Express columnist professed that Kotoko would have made a huge impact at the CAF Champions League if coach Prosper Narteh had stayed.

“Already with Ogum and with the players, I had said that I followed from the quarter-finals of the champions league and the confederations cup, it was already going to be an uphill task to break into the group stage,” he stated.