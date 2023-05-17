President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Simeon-Okraku says the essence of the Ghana Football School is to provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skill set to develop the football industry.

He was speaking during the launch of the Ghana Football School, an umbrella that seeks to pay attention to the training and retraining of industry players.

He also touched on the school’s potential as a platform for former footballers to contribute to the growth of the sport.

“The Ghana Football School will provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skillset. This is the best chance we can create for our ex-footballers, who have a lot more to offer than what they are currently doing.” President Simeon-Okraku said.

The GFA aims to collaborate with reputable academic institutions such as UPSA, the University of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA, and the China Europe Business School of Africa to develop training programs that support the career pathways of Ghanaian football legends beyond their playing days.

“By leveraging the expertise and knowledge of former footballers, the GFA intends to advance the sport in Ghana.

“The Ghana Football School will work closely with these institutions to determine the best ways to support our legends in achieving the career pathways they desire beyond their time on the football pitch.”

The Ghana Football School is part of the GFA’s commitment to the development of football.

