

Director of Information Technology for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osei Kwame Griffiths, says the national identification card was not engineered by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According Mr Griffiths, systems to enable and facilitate the introduction of a national identification card was put in place by the erstwhile NDC administration.



He says the previous government was ready to commence the registration process till there was a change in government.



The system for a Ghana Card was already in place and the NDC was going to start it before power shifted to the NPP, the NPP didn’t contribute in anyway to it. It was already ready and they came to just start it, he said on Adom TV’s Nnawɔtwe Yi on Saturday.

Mr Griffiths, prior to his assertion, was commenting on the exclusion of the voters card from the list of identity verification items by the Electoral Commission (EC) for it’s voters registration exercise ahead of the 2020 general election.

He said though the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) had the potential of meeting the standards of systems verification in the country, the Ghana Card had not gotten to that point yet.



Hence, the exclusion of the voters card for the voters registration exercise will disenfranchise more than half of eligible voters in the country.



The voters identity card is second to none, it’s higher than all the identification cards in Ghana. In terms of system verification it’s the only voters card that meets the standard, the Ghana card also has that potential but it’s not there yet, he said.