The Ministry of Defence has laid before parliament for approval an agreement that will allow it to purchase six aircrafts for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The agreement was laid in the House by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on behalf of his colleague, Dominic Nitiwul on Monday.

The agreement worth €111,393,400.00 is with AERO Vodochody AIROSPACE a.s. of the Czech Republic.

The deal will see the company supply six L-39 Next Generation (L-39NG) aircrafts and the provision of support in terms of products, services, and ground-based training systems associated with the aircraft operation.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred the agreement to the Defence and Interior Committee of the House for consideration and report.