Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura, Mohammed Braimah, says the three-member Committee that investigated the Ejura disturbances should have recommended the removal of the Regional Minister.

He also suggested that failing that, a more punitive punishment should be meted out to the Minister for deploying Military personnel to the scene.

Ejura Sekyedumase MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah

Mohammed Braimah, speaking to Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, said the people of Ejura are dissatisfied with the recommendations.

“The people have greeted the report of the Committee with mixed feelings and myself, representing the good people of Ejura feel that the report, the recommendations are okay but they should have been far reaching,” he said.

According to Mr Braimah, the recommendation for the removal of just the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) is not enough.

This, he said, is because the MCE does not act on his own authority but takes orders from the Regional Minister.

“The MCE does not act in a vacuum, he reports to the Chairman of the Regional Security Council who is the Regional Minister who himself admitted that he ordered the deployment of the Military and we all saw that, that deployment ended up in casualties with two losing their lives, one boy having the leg amputated, two other people getting injured.

“And so if you are recommending that the MCE should be removed from office, I think that the Regional Minister who ordered that deployment should also follow suit,” he emphasised.

He also critiqued the recommendation to the effect that the military officer on the ground at the time of the Ejura attack should be sanctioned.

“I saw another recommendation which asked for the sanction of the military on the ground. Which of them? Is it the Commander because if you look at the work of the Committee they should have even invited the military men on the ground,” he told Joy News.