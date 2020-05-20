Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is urging its members to make judicious use of government’s GH¢600 million stimulus package for SMEs.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association, David Kwadwo Amoateng who gave the admonition said the days of freebies were over.

He has, therefore asked every business person who intends to access the package to have a workable plan to be able to pay the money back.

“This is not time for parties and funeral. Let’s make profit for government to give us more support,” he stated.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Amoateng said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the informal sector gravely.

He indicated that government’s support has brought a lot of hope to businesses which were on the verge of collapse.

“President Akufo-Addo has proven to have businesses at heart so we must not let him down. This money is not for party and funeral clothes. We must make him proud,” he stressed.

Mr Amoateng also revealed that there is a mad rush to register for the package due to the one year moratorium for payment.

“Our office is always choked because it means a lot for a trader to get interest-free loan in this difficult time,” he added.

The GUTA Greater Accra Chairman called for the institution of a committee involving all relevant stakeholders to discuss and come up with a workable plan for distributing the government’s stimulus package.

He assured of the judicious use of the money to help revive the ailing economy.