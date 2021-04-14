The Western Regional Security Council has offered a GH¢10,000 bounty on the ‘head’ of suspects involved in a daylight robbery at Takoradi.

The amount will be rewarded to anyone who can provide reliable information leading to the arrest of six armed men who shot one Mr Charles Kwakye on Tuesday April 12, 2021, at Amaful, a suburb in the area.

People with the relevant information can contact the police on 0249833333, 024459076 or toll free 18555, 191, 112 to reach police stations.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku.

The statement further called for calm among residents who are now living in fear amid assurance that the situation is under control.

The armed robbers trailed the deceased who was with his wife, Monica Nda to the bank where they had reportedly withdrawn some money.

As the couple drove out in their white Sonata, witnesses narrated that the miscreants, driving motorcycles, followed the victims.

Upon reaching Amanful East, a suburb of Takoradi, the victims sensed danger and parked their car in the middle of the road, but that did not deter the robbers

Witnesses said the men rushed to the occupants of the car and asked for the cash before giving each of them two bullets in the thigh.

