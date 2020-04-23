Wilfred Osei Kwaku says it will be unfair to confirm his interest in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency for now.

The Tema Youth FC boss was disqualified from contesting the 2019 GFA presidential elections by the Vetting Committee of the Normalisation Committee (NC) for failing an integrity check.

The former Executive Committee member of the GFA was accused of failing to give the FA a mandatory 10 per cent after selling his player (Joseph Paintsil) to Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC.

In an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, Mr Palmer said he is not thinking about that but refused to rule out contesting in the future.

“I am not thinking about it now [being the FA president]. The rank and file came to me previously to tell me that I have the qualities to become the president so if they tell me to stand again, I will do it.

“Another thing is, Kurt Okraku is already ruling. If I announce that I want to be FA President, it will put pressure on him.”

Mr Palmer also confirmed that he is challenging the NC’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

“The disqualification was far from fair that is why the case is at CAS. I sold a player outside the jurisdiction of Ghana. Joseph Paintsil was never a registered player under the jurisdiction of Ghana. He was never registered under Tema Youth. I had economic rights over him.”

He also revealed paying $49,000 for the case to be heard by CAS.