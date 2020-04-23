Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the decision to lift the lockdown was an honest one since it brought untold hardship in some homes.

He recounted how he had to give GH¢10 to two minors, who were four and 10 years old, he came into contact with when they approached him selling a pack of toilet roll.

Mr Anyidoho said the two minors were asked to sell the pack of toilet roll to help the family purchase food to feed themselves and he had to give them the money but did not take the pack of toilet roll.

According to him, a few moments later, the whole family came to thank him because they had nothing at home to feed on.

He said he had to use the story as an illustration to paint the difficulty some homes went through during the lockdown.

“I believe the President has taken a decision which is in the interest of the state, we must pray, assist and support him, we must adhere to the hygiene protocols including social distancing, hand washing with soap and water under running water, avoiding handshakes among others.

“The President can return with another address imposing another lockdown, hence there should be no need for people to create fear and panic, more hunger deaths can be recorded compared to the deadly Coronavirus,” Mr Anyidoho cautioned.