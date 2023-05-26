Failed Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Amanda Clinton, has disclosed that she will not contest in the upcoming elections.

The renowned lawyer was the only female who contested the presidential elections in October 2019.

However, Amanda amassed zero votes during the contest as Kurt Okraku emerged as the winner.

Speaking in an interview, Amanda stated that she will not be found anywhere near this year’s GFA presidential contest.

“I learnt my lessons in the last time round,” she told Accra-based Original FM.

“No, I don’t think I’m ready to run this year. I really have to do my grassroots work, which I’m doing now,” she added.

Amanda Clinton hinted at the possibility of contesting for the position next four years.

“I might be available to contest again in the next four or eight years,” she said.

In 2019, Okraku secured 44 votes in the first round of voting. Former FA Vice President, George Afriyie rounded up 40 votes, while Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah amassed 27.

The voting went into a second round, where Okraku missed the required 50% plus one by just two votes after securing 59. George Afriyie managed 43 votes, before pulling out of the mandated third round.

Okraku entered the round as the sole candidate and secured the needed 50% plus one, with 93 votes.

Kurt Okraku’s first term ends in October later this year.

READ ALSO