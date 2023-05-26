A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into police custody a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually molesting two sisters at Nungua, Accra.

Manphred Buadu is said to have had sex with a seven-year-old victim and indecently assaulted a five-year-old minor by using his manhood to “brush” her vagina.

Buadu who represented himself, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

On the charge of indecent assault, Buadu pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann convicted Buadu of his plea and deferred his sentence.

It directed the prosecution to file its disclosures and other documents on the accused person within two weeks.

This is to enable the trial to start in relation to the defilement charge.

The matter has been adjourned to May 31.

The prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo told the Court that the complainant is the mother of the two victims aged five and seven years, respectively.

According to the prosecution, the complainant resides in Nungua, and Buadu lives in the Texpo Market area, Spintex.

It said Buadu approached the complainant to assist him to secure a job at an Agency.

The prosecution on April 6, 2023, Buadu went to the complainant who took him to her agency to secure a job as a casual worker.

It said the complainant left victims in the care of her parents before leaving for the agency with Buadu.

On their arrival at the agency, Buadu was made to fill in a form and was asked to go home and return the next day.

It said the complainant asked Buadu to go to his house as she had some rounds to make before going home.

However, Buadu did not go to his house but proceeded to the complainant’s house and told her parents that the sun was too hot and that he would take a rest before going to his house.

It said the complainant’s parents went out and, in their absence, Buadu took advantage, had sexual intercourse with the victims, and left.

The prosecution said on the morning of April 7, 2023, the complainant was bathing the victims when they started complaining of “severe pains in their vagina.”

It said the victims told the complainant that it was Buadu who had sexual intercourse with them.

The prosecution said the complainant took the victims to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police at Nungua and reported the matter.

It said police medical forms were issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim. According to the prosecution, the accused person was later arrested by the Police.