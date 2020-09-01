The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has approved an amount of GH₵12,000 as a monthly allowance for its president, Kurt Okraku.

The figure is, however, times three what the previous FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi was taking.

This comes less than two years in office and at a time that clubs are complaining of economic hardship due to Covid-19.

Ex-president of the GFA, Mr Nyantakyi, was the first vice-chairman of CAF, President of WAFU Zone B, FIFA council member and owner of Wa All-Stars but was remunerated GH₵4,300 a month but he couldn’t have a sound sleep in Ghana.

The current FA president will also take $500 as travelling allowance, this, when converted to cedis, makes GH₵2,000.00.

The GFA Vice President is taking home GH₵7,000.00, while the GFA ExCo Members are taking GH₵4,000.00.

The FA boss, for the four-year term, would bag some GH¢ 576, 000.00, the Vice GH¢ 336,000, while the Exco doubles their account with an allowance of GH1,920,000 within four years.

In summation, allowances for 12 GFA Executives would amount to GH¢ 2,832, 000.00 for the four-year tenure.