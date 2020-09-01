The reopening of the Kotoka International Airport has so far seen arrival schedules from five capital cities of Lisbon (14:25 GMT), London (14:30 GMT) and Amsterdam (14:25 GMT), Luanda (Delayed) and Conakry (16:50GMT).

Ahead of the arrival scheduled at 14:30 GMT, officials of the Ghana Customs Division were locked up in a meeting to finalize simulations for COVID-19 protocols.

Joy Business cited workers of the Ghana Airport Company reporting in badges, having their temperatures checked before proceeding to their various sections of duty.

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa, was present at the meeting telling Joy Business his presence “is to make sure everything runs smoothly.”