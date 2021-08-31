The Ashanti Regional Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has detected ghost names on the one-teacher one laptop project list.

Thie situation, according to management, arose from the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

A statement signed by the Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu Afriyie, revealed the coordinators submitted names of persons who are not of the project’s beneficiaries.

“These persons include non-teaching staff, retired or separated staff. In some cases, some names have been added and assigned fake IDs,” parts of the statement read.

The statement stressed the conduct amounts to fraud, warning that: “District Directors of Education are requested to ask Headteachers to be responsible for the names being submitted.”

The Education Directors have, therefore, been directed to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

READ ON:

Meanwhile, the statement emphasized that only Junior High School (JHS) teachers are supposed to benefit from the project.

Read the full statement below: