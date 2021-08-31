A 36-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son are in the grips of the Koforidua Police command for allegedly killing her husband at Asamanketewa near Nkurakan in the Okere district.

The key suspect, Mavis Adwoa Amponsah, and three other accomplices, including her brother, Kofi Dennis, allegedly used a pestle to hit his head to death.

The deceased, Eric Kwaku Amoako, 40, fell unconscious and was rushed to the Koforidua Regional hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A resident of the community, Samuel Annor said the deceased who has been accusing his wife of infidelity, physically assaulted her last Saturday evening around 11 pm.

According to him, the prime suspect on Sunday asked her son to invite her brother, Kofi Dennis, who arrived in the community with two other men from Akuapem-Dawu to avenge.

The suspects, now at large, allegedly subjected the deceased to severe beatings.

He bled profusely after he was hit in his head with the pestle.

The police at Nkurakan arrested the woman and her son and took them to Dawu to apprehend the others, however, they fled before the police arrived.