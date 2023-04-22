SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing the biggest boxing match of 2023, billed as ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This’, when Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the morning of Sunday 23 April.

In an age when the best boxers do all they can to avoid one another, this weekend’s showdown between unbeaten Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0, 26 KO) is as refreshing as it is exciting.

With SuperSport broadcasting the event live, local conversation has focused on the contrasting styles and personalities, not to mention the heavy artillery carried by both fighters.

Comparisons have long been drawn between the pair, with Garcia – part media creation, part boxing sensation – ranged against Davis, violent, heavy punching, and a product of Baltimore’s hard streets.

The fight has drawn huge attention because it not only pits together two boxers at the peak of their powers but punters are divided on who might prevail. Such a combination makes this a compelling fight, not least because modern boxing has largely abandoned the precept of the best fighting the best.

Both deserve credit for getting the deal done, with fans expected to be the real winners when they square off early on Sunday morning.

Garcia, tall and slick, has fast hands and a left hook that can pulverise his opponents.

Southpaw Davis, ‘Tank’ by name and tank by nature, is a come-forward fighter who can stop opponents with either hand.

He’s known as a power puncher, but his pure boxing skills are often underrated. He’s a technical marvel who can cut the ring off, mix up his punches and dictate the pace of a fight. Typically, his full box of tricks is on display – until he decides to drop the bomb.

Notwithstanding his excellent record, Garcia represents his most serious step up to date. He’s beaten a slew of contenders, but Garcia is strictly world-class, a pound-for-pound talent who is determined to claim the big stage against Davis.

The super-early start promises a treat for fight fans with Yamaguchi Falcao challenging WBA super-middleweight champion David Morrell Jr on the undercard.

Also on the bill, super-middleweight bangers Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev will do battle in an intriguing rematch following Rosado’s shock knockout win almost two years ago, with the card opener a high-class middleweight match between Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia match card

– Main event: Catchweight (136 lbs/61.7 kg): Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia

– WBA Super Middleweight Championship: David Morrell Jr v Yamaguch Falcao

– Super Middleweight: Gabriel Rosado v Bektemir Melikuziev

– Middleweight: Elijah Garcia v Kevin Salgado

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia broadcast details

Saturday 23 April

0o:00: Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Maximo 1 (and SuperSport Grandstand from 02:00