National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has bemoaned the government for soaring the number of unemployed persons in the country.

The lawyer asserted that the unemployment rate in Ghana remained stable during the NDC administration but has escalated significantly under the NPP government.

Citing current data, Addo revealed that the unemployment rate stands at 14.8%, a stark increase from the 8% recorded during the NDC’s tenure.

He emphasized that a significant portion of the unemployed population comprises individuals between the ages of 18 and 35, highlighting the severity of the issue.

According to Addo, the spike in unemployment coincided with the NPP assuming power in 2017, marking a departure from the decreasing trend observed between 2008 and 2016.

He expressed concern over the alarming rise in unemployment and criticized the NPP’s handling of the issue.

While acknowledging that unemployment is a global challenge, Addo questioned the effectiveness of the NPP’s initiatives such as the Youth Employment Groups and Unemployed graduate Association.

He highlighted what he perceived as a contradiction, noting that individuals who once spearheaded these initiatives are now occupying government positions.

