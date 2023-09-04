Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has praised Kurt Okraku for improving women’s football.

Women’s football in the country has seen some improvement under Mr. Okraku, who is the President of the GFA.

Despite his shortfalls, George Afriyie, who is contesting Kurt Okraku for the GFA presidential seat lauded the incumbent for improving women’s football.

“I lose nothing by speaking the truth. Kurt Okraku has improved our women’s football and it is something he must be applauded for,” he told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Monday.

“In the past, our Women’s League and clubs were not performing but today, they are doing well under Kurt Okraku and I will praise him for that,” he added.

Reigning Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC defeated Delta Queens FC 1:0 in the final of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship to win the ultimate.

They represent Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens under Nora Häuptle have been impressive and are yet to lose a game since her appointment seven months ago.

The Queens will hope to secure qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.