Talented artist, Black Sherif stood tall as the only Ghanaian act to steal the spotlight at the 2023 Headies Awards held over the weekend in the United States of America (USA).

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards, dedicated to celebrating exceptional achievements in the Nigerian music industry, was held under the theme ‘Celebrating African Renaissance.’

The night featured several A-list artists who won prestigious awards. However, it was Black Sherif’s remarkable win that stole the show.

Black Sherif, affectionately called Blacko, won the West African Artiste of the Year.

Congratulations KK Rastaaaa! pic.twitter.com/NIiT3LsW2a — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 4, 2023

This recognition underscores his musical dominance and a string of chart-topping hits that have resonated with international music lovers.

Blacko was also nominated in the African Artiste of the Year category alongside Camidoh and Gyakie, but the award went to his Nigerian counterpart, Rema.

The announcement of Black Sherif’s victory was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience as he majestically rocked the stage to accept his well-deserved award.

In his acceptance speech, Black Sherif expressed his gratitude to his fans for the support.

“Thank you so much to the fans, listeners, thank you to the Headies, Nigeria, thank you to Ghana, and Konongo Zongo” he said.

Prior to receiving the award, Blacko delivered a mesmerizing performance that left the audience at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre in Atlanta, USA, in awe.

Black Sherif’s performance at the headies awards in ATL 🇺🇸❤️🧳pic.twitter.com/yo04NUrsPV — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) September 4, 2023

His win is not only a personal triumph but also a source of pride for music enthusiasts in Ghana and across the African continent.