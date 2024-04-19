The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has announced that his office is investigating the legality of the marriage ceremony between Gborbu Wulomo and Naa Okromo.

This inquiry comes in the wake of the minor being released to her parents on Thursday, April 18, following a two-week period in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare under the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

In a press briefing, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah stated that the findings of the investigation will be disclosed to the public.

“Our officers are reviewing the docket to ascertain various issues. One, whether what took place was actually marriage or not. We have not come to any conclusion on that issue yet.

“So the officers in the Ministry are reviewing the docket and if we come to any conclusion on that issue, it will be made known to the public.”

