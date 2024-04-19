The matchday 27 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will get underway this weekend at the various stadia with exciting fixtures.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Legon Cities will host Hearts of Oak while struggling Karela United will welcome Accra Lions to the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex all on Saturday.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled for 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday fixtures, under pressure Asante Kotoko will tackle league leaders, FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium while Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park will host Bechem United.

Elsewhere, Real Tamale United will clash with Nsoatreman FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Bibiani Gold Stars welcome Aduana FC to the DUN’s Park.

Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium will host high-flying Nations FC while Berekum Chelsea will clash with defending champions Medeama SC at the Golden City Park.

The games are all scheduled for 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, the game between Great Olympics and Dreams FC has been postponed due to Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Full Fixtures Below: