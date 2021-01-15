A private car belonging to Abdul Hayi Moomen, a journalist working with GBC, Ghana’s state broadcaster, has been broken into and some valuables made away with.

Mr Moomen, announcing the robbery in a post on his Facebook page, shared pictures of the saloon car which showed one of the back windows at the left side smashed.

The images also showed the interior of the car visibly ransacked.

Giving some details about the break-in, he wrote: “He stole my video camera, secret video recorder, lapel microphones, two floodlights and a tripod.”

This incident comes barely a month after the GBC journalist took to his Facebook page to communicate a threat on his life by some men.

“It’s a thief. Simple and straight. Please do not drag me into needless politics. Please,” he wrote.

