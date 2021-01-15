Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Mercy Twum Ampofo, known by the stage name ‘Ohemaa Mercy’, broke down in tears during an interview on live TV.

The ‘Edin Jesus’ singer was granting an interview to TV3 on January 14, 2020, when she broke down in tears.

She recounted how she gathered the strength to work on her new song ‘Ote Me Mu’ while going through some personal struggles. This made her tear up.

According to her, the song was birthed after she paid a visit to Kwabena Kwabena who helped her fine-tune the work into a masterpiece.

“During the COVID-19, I was praying and asking God so many questions. I was personally going through a lot and I was asking God why? I asked him if this is how he was going to leave us. I thank God for the life of Kwabena Kwabena, I love him so much. When it comes to writing songs he is really good,” she stated.

The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker also revealed some miraculous testimonies she has since received from people following the release of the song.

She recalled a particular instance where a patient was healed after listening to her new song.